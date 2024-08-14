Sponsor

Jack F. Neville, born on August 5, 1945, passed away peacefully the morning of August 12, 2024, at his home in Hooks. Jack was a member of First Baptist Church in Hooks, Texas. He spent many years working at Red River Army Depot, where he formed lasting friendships and was highly respected for his dedication and hard work. Jack was also known for his generosity and kind heartedness.

Jack’s true passion was coaching youth baseball. For countless summers (17 years), he coached young athletes and taught them a love for the game that he himself loved so well. His legacy lives on in the hearts of the many children who had the privilege of playing for him and calling him “Coach”.

Jack is survived by his adoring wife, Marsha Neville, and his loving children, Tracy Neville of Arlington, TX, Rob Neville and wife, Maggie of Little Elm, TX and Wendy Cadell and husband Paul of Hot Springs, AR. Jack is also survived by 7 adoring grandchildren and 1.5 great grandchildren (another one is on the way). He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his spirit will continue to shine through the memories and lives he touched.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 16, 2024 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas. The funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 2:00 P.M at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to first Baptist Church in Hooks, Texas.

Rest in peace, Jack Neville. You will always be remembered for your kindness, your humor, and your love of the game.