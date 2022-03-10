Nurse practitioners, pharmacists, charged by feds with conspiracy to distribute opioids

Advertisement

A federal indictment unsealed Wednesday in Texarkana accuses five nurse practitioners and three pharmacists of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

The indictment is connected to raids in May 2021 of Lansdell Clinics in Texarkana and De Queen, Arkansas, and other locations.

Five nurse practitioners and three pharmacists are named in the indictment now pending in the Texarkana Division of the Western District of Arkansas. The nurse practitioners include Tawnya Lee Lansdell, Claire Terece Russell, Wendy Wynette Gammon, Shelly Rae Eastridge and Bonita Lois Martin. The pharmacists include Candace Michelle Whitely, Gina M. Richardson and Stephen Haden Sullivan.

According to the indictment, the defendants conspired begininng “in or about January 2019, and continuing through on or about August 1, 2021” to distribute Schedule II controlled substances, hydrocodone and oxycodone, and other Schedule II, III and IV controlled substances “without an effective prescription.”

Lansdell appeared Wednesday morning via video conferencing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Barry Bryant for an intial appearance and arraignment. She entered a plea of not guilty to the charge and is represented by Little Rock attorney Erin Cassinelli, according to court records.

Russell, Gammon, Martin, Whitely, Richardson and Sullivan appeared in person before Bryant in Texarkana on Wednesday. All entered pleas of not guilty.

Eastridge is scheduled to appear before Bryant on Thursday for an initial appearance and arraignment. An attorney of record is not listed for her.

Bryant released all the defendants on unsecured appearance bonds of $5,000. They are set for trial May 16 before U.S. District Judge Susan O. Hickey.

Russell is represented by Texarkana attorney Cary Rochelle. Gammon is represented by Little Rock attorney Darren O’Quinn. Martin is represented by Assistant Federal Public Defender Alex Wynn. Whitely is represented by Texarkana attorney Jeff Harrelson. Richardson is represented by Hot Springs attorney Morse Gist. Sullivan is represented by Texarkana attorney Jason Horton.

The defendants face up to 20 years in prison, a fine up to $1 million, or both, if convicted of conspiracy to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance. If convicted of conspiracy to distribute a Schedule III controlled substance, the defendants face up to 10 years in federal prison, a fine up to $500,000, or both. If convicted of conspiracy to distribute a Schedule IV controlled substance, the defendants face up to five years in prison, a fine up to $250,000, or both.

The indictment includes notice that the government intends to seek forfeiture of any profits derived from the alleged illegal conduct.