Online Posts About School Shootings Lead To Woman’s Arrest In Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana woman has been charged with felony terroristic threatening connected to Facebook posts allegedly targeting law enforcement and local school campuses in statements containing disturbing references to mass shootings and violence against police.

Chassidy Latrish Wyrick Collins, 38, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for terroristic threatening signed by Judge John Tidwell of the 202nd District and is currently being held in the Bowie County jail.

“Due to the massive amount of disturbing Facebook posts that are directly related to targeting members of law enforcement and the repeated and continuous posting about the murder and massacre of children–including videos of school shootings–parents, teachers, school administrators and members of law enforcement are of the belief that Collins is an immediate threat and may commit some type of crime at a TISD school against police officers and/or school children,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Collins’ concerning conduct allegedly began months ago at a Texarkana Independent School District elementary campus in Nash where she had a child enrolled, the affidavit said, noting that she may have mental health problems. Older reports, including from a local car dealership where her former husband worked, and a medical facility where Collins once worked, regarding threatening statements, have increased concern that she might act to cause harm to others.

Collins allegedly posted a number of videos about school shootings along with, “11:44 Nash” and “11:51 TMS,” presumably referring to Nash Elementary School and Texas Middle School, followed by, “On Standby,” in all capital letters in a post on Tuesday. Investigators determined Wyrick had visited a local pawn shop and discussed buying a handgun, the affidavit alleges.

Some of the posts mentioned officers with the Texarkana and Wake Village Police Departments in Texas, while another post focused on the death of a former Texarkana, Texas, officer who was killed in a hit-and-run accident at a local park in the line of duty followed by the post, “Hmmm.”

In another post, Collins allegedly asked how often firefighters check schools for “poisonous gasses.”

The affidavit notes that law enforcement resources have been deployed to local schools from other areas in order to protect them from a possible “attack or ambush” by Collins.

No bond had been set in the felony case as of Thursday morning, according to jail records. However, Collins will not be released even if she is able to make a bond on the felony because of an order revoking her bond on a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge.

Collins was arrested April 5 for a Class C misdemeanor assault, family violence, and for Class A misdemeanor resisting arrest. She was released April 7 after posting bonds totaling $2,385, Bowie County records show.

First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp filed a motion to revoke Collins’ bond in the misdemeanor resisting arrest charge Wednesday which was granted by County Court at Law Judge Craig Henry on Thursday morning, according to court records. That means Collins cannot get out of jail at this time.

If found guilty of terroristic threatening, Collins faces two to ten years in prison. The resisting arrest charge is punishable by time in the county jail or probation.