Registered sex offender indicted for alleged sexual abuse of boys in Bowie County

A New Boston, Texas, man required to register as a sex offender for molesting children in North Carolina was indicted last week for the alleged sexual abuse of two boys in Bowie County.

Lance Dewayne Johnson, 51, was convicted of multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child in 2008 in North Carolina. He was indicted last week for four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child involving a 13-year-old boy who reported in October that Johnson began abusing him about a year before, according to probable cause documents.

Court records show Johnson was arrested on a charge involving the first boy Nov. 3 and released the next day after posting a $150,000 bond. Hours after his release, Johnson was arrested on charges involving a second victim, now 16, who reported being sexually abused by Johnson since he was 13.

Johnson was indicted for two counts of sexual assault of a child involving the second boy.

During the hours between his arrest Nov. 3, release on bond, and second arrest Nov. 4, Johnson allegedly attempted to dispose of a bag of sex toys and lubricant. He was indicted last week on a charge of tampering with evidence.

Johnson is being held in the Bowie County jail.

If convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child Johnson faces 5 to 99 years or life in prison on all four counts. If convicted of sexual assault of a child, Johnson faces 2 to 20 years on two counts.

The case is assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.

