Billy Bob Ford, age 90, traded his classic car keys for a mansion with our Lord on Wednesday, December 9, 2021. He slipped away peacefully at his home in Wake Village, Texas with his devoted wife of 37 years, Sherry Ford, by his side.

Billy Was born on July 13, 1931, as the oldest of ten children to Gilbert Ford and Ruby Gray Ford of Ashdown, Arkansas. Billy graduated from Ashdown High School, attended Business school and later became an ordained Baptist Minister. He proudly served his country in the Korean War and was awarded a purple heart, a bronze star, and numerous other medals. Billy retired from International Paper after 25 years. He was old school and soft-spoken. He never met a stranger and was generous to a fault. He always had a quick joke ready if you looked like you needed to smile. Billy was a master of ceremonies, scholar, teacher, scout leader, coach, chemist, cigar aficionado, poet, friend, daddy, PA, husband, and cat lover. He was selfless in serving his community and his many civic duties included memberships in The Masonic Lodge, Knights Templar, Shriner’s, Lion’s Club, and Texarkana Antique Auto Club. Billy and Sherry made lifelong friends and memories while traveling with the car club and attending Nascar races. His handsome smile and quick wit will be missed by all who knew and loved him; however, this is not farewell, it is simply, “See you later”.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Patti Hail, two brothers, Allie Gray Ford, and Jimmy B. Ford, and two sisters, Ollie Ardwin, and Frances Tribble.

Billy is survived by his wife, Sherry; three daughters, Gail Wicks (Gary), Cindy Anderson, Shelly Ross (Tony); three sons, Matthew Ford, Mark Ford (Arlene), and Scotty Buchanan (Laura); one brother, Dale Ford; four sisters, Eval Lou Sanders, Betty J. Noll, Helen Wright (Donald), and Carolyn Sue Travis; 16 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held for all who knew and loved him at Chapelwood Funeral Home on Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 12:00 – 2:00 PM with graveside services immediately after at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

