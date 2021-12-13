U.S. Veteran

Jacob “Jack” August Hlavinka, age 73, of Wake Village, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, December 8th, 2021, at his home.

He was born on September 1, 1948, in East Bernard, Texas, to Frank and Lillian Hlavinka.

After serving his country in the Vietnam War with the U.S. Navy, Mr. Hlavinka spent his working days as a Mail Delivery Man for the U.S. Postal Service. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, dominoes, debates, and card games. He was also an avid collector of knives, guns, and watches.

His family described him as a “firecracker with a can-do attitude and a heart made of gold”. He was a jokester and sometimes even a riot.

He was a wonderful and loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and sailor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lillian Hlavinka; and his two brothers, Anthony Hlavinka and Sylvester Hlavinka.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Linda Hlavinka; his six children, Matthew and wife Jessica, Billy, Jacklyn and husband Wayne, Lisa, Alex, Derek; his six grandchildren, Evan, Benjamin, Michael, Kaylie, Alyssa, Abigail; his three sisters, Lorene Henry and husband Gary, Francene Sulak and husband Alan, Elaine Wacholtz and husband John, his two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Hlavinka, Linda Hlavinka; dozens of nieces and nephews; a number of other relatives and friends.



Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Oasis Community Church, Texarkana, Texas with Pastor John Timothy Montgomery officiating. Arrangements are being made under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

