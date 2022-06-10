Sex offender gets 10-year probation for failing to register

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man convicted of a sex crime in Arkansas was sentenced to a 10-year term of probation Tuesday in Bowie County for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Corey Kelley, 46, moved from a residence in Texarkana, Arkansas, to one in Texarkana, Texas, without notifying the Texarkana Texas Police Department. Kelley pleaded guilty to fourth-degree sexual assault involving a 15-year-old girl in Miller County in June 2010. He served a 12-month term of probation.

Kelley pleaded guilty Tuesday at a hearing before 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison in Texarkana. He received a 10-year term of probation.

Advertisement

Kelley was living in a Texarkana, Texas, apartment leased by his wife in March 2021 though he claimed to be living with his mother in a house in Texarkana, Arkansas.according to a probable cause affidavit. Kelley told a sex offender registration officer July 8, 2021, that he was still living in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Investigators spoke to other residents of the Texarkana, Texas, apartment complex where Kelley was living. Other residents told the officer that Kelley is their neighbor and is regularly on the property. Investigators also found that Kelley was driving a vehicle on a regular basis which he did not report.

Kelley will be supervised by an officer with the Bowie County Supervision and Corrections Department for 10 years. He must continue to maintain his sex offender registration as well.

