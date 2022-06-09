Advertisement

Mary Louise Mason, age 97, of Atlanta, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in a local nursing home.

Mary was born on December 17, 1924, in Queen City, Texas to her parents, Ernest O. Cox and Madie Rue Washington Cox. She retired from Belk Jones after working 20 years as a bookkeeper. Mary was a member of First Baptist Church, Texarkana where she served many years as a Sunday School Teacher. She and her husband also served in the youth ministry every Wednesday night. After serving as a teacher, she joined the Faithful Followers Adult Ladies Sunday School Class. She was a previous member of the Texarkana Gardening Club. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and being with family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, C.W. Mason, Jr. “Dub”; her parents; and two brothers, Ernest Oliver Cox, Jr., and Earl Jones Cox; and her nephew, Ray Hines.

Survivors include nieces and nephews, William “Bill” and Sheri Mason of Corinth, Texas, Sylvia Hines of Little Rock, Arkansas, Bill and Judy Kamman of Houston, Texas, Larry and Carolyn Hawkins of Angleton, Texas, Charles and Shirley Pitt of Atlanta, Texas, James and Mary Ann Endsley of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Joel and Jerri Steger of Atlanta, Texas; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas with Don Crutcher officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 10:00 AM at the funeral home.

The family would like to send out a special thanks to the staff of Golden Villa Nursing Home, Dr. Dan Nichols, Heritage Hospice, and Bill and Wanda Vahle for the care, attention and love that was given to our Aunt Louise.

