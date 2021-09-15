Texarkana attorney arrested for domestic assault was already on probation for assault

Advertisement

A Texarkana attorney was arrested early Sunday morning for misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and interference with an emergency call in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Shorty Craig Barrrett, 52, was taken into custody by the Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department and booked into the Miller County jail at approximately 1:45 a.m., according to records.

Less than three weeks before his arrest for domestic battery involving a woman, Barrett was placed on probation in Bowie County for assault with bodily injury.

According to Bowie County court records, Barrett went to a man’s place of work on Dec. 7, 2020, during business hours and attacked him. The man suffered a broken nose and needed stitches, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Barrett was placed on a two-year deferred adjudication probation Aug. 26 after pleading guilty to the misdemeanor charge in Bowie County. He was ordered to pay $3,468.93 in restitution to the victim and a $3,000 fine.

Deferred adjudication allows a person to avoid a permanent conviction on their criminal record if they complete the probation successfully. Bowie County probation has filed an affidavit seeking a formal adjudication and an order for an anger management program.

Barrett was a candidate for 202nd District Judge in 2016. He is licensed to practice law in Texas and Arkansas.

