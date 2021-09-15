Steward Health Care Breaks Ground on New $227 Million Wadley Regional Medical Center in Northwest Texarkana

Advertisement

Texarkana, TX (September 15, 2021) – Today, Steward Health Care broke ground on the new state-of-the-art Wadley Regional Medical Center and previewed renderings of the new facility, which will be located northwest of its current downtown campus. Wadley Regional Medical Center has served the Texarkana community for more than 120 years, and the construction of the new hospital combined with the ongoing impact of the hospital’s employee base will result in a total economic impact of $408 million in the two-county Texarkana MSA.

The new $227 million facility – which will feature a Medical Office building and offer a full range of hospital services including a 24/7 emergency room with expanded bed capacity, orthopedics, cardiovascular area, neurosurgery, maternity care, and other outpatient services – is slated to open in the summer of 2024. The hospital will have 123 beds with the ability to expand to 291.

“Steward is honored to be a part of the Texarkana region and the Wadley community, and we are excited to start construction on this new state-of-the-art facility,” said Sanjay Shetty, M.D., President of Steward North America. “This major investment will help us unlock access to the high-quality, low-cost care that everyone in this community deserves. Wadley Regional plays a critical role in the Texarkana region as a major employer and a leading provider of quality medical care and we’re proud to support our local communities. As the Ark-La-Tex region continues to flourish as an economic hub, we’re excited to see this new facility become a destination for patients, clinical experts, and partners.”



Construction is expected to take approximately 32 months for a Summer of 2024 opening. The project is being led by general contractor Hoar and the architectural firm ESa. Wadley’s current location at 1000 Pine will remain fully operational while construction of the new 254,000-square-foot hospital and 143,000-square-foot Medical Office building is underway at the corner of University Ave and W Park Blvd.

“Since 1900, Wadley has proudly served our neighbors with the highest-quality patient care. I am thrilled to break ground today on this new facility that will expand on that great tradition,” said Thomas Gilbert, President of Wadley Regional Medical Center and Wadley Regional Medical Center at Hope. “Building this new facility in the fastest-growing part of Texarkana will allow us to reach more members of our community with the excellent care they have come to associate with the Wadley name.”

As part of the Steward Health Care family, the nation’s largest physician-owned health care network, Wadley is the latest Texas hospital to benefit from a major investment by the Dallas-based company. In addition to building a new hospital in Texarkana, Steward Health Care recently kicked off a $92 million renovation project at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Houston and has also invested $14 million in improvements to Odessa Regional Medical Center. Other Texas initiatives include the recent rebrand of Southwest General Hospital in San Antonio to Texas Vista Medical Center, coinciding with a first-of-its-kind Healthy Horizons program to improve the long-term health of the local community, and technology upgrades at Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring, as well as the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, with locations in Port Arthur and Beaumont.

In addition to its seven hospitals across Texas, Steward Health Care also serves nearby residents in Hope, Ark., via Wadley Regional Medical Center at Hope, and Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe, La.

