Texarkana Man Arrested for Theft of Property

Sponsor

MILLER

On Tuesday, August 13, 2024, Miller County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kendall Nichols arrested Mr. Tony Potts on an outstanding felony warrant issued by Miller County CID detectives.

According to Miller County Sheriff’s Office, Potts was arrested for Theft of Property over $25,000. This warrant was issued after an investigation into Mr. Potts after receiving multiple complaints for services not rendered, withholding the return of multiple vehicles, and not refunding money upon non-completion of work ordered.

Potts is currently being held at Miller County Detention Center with a bond of $25,000.

If you or anyone you know has had a similar encounter with Potts the sheriff’s office asks you to contact Detective Jeremy Poole at 870-774-3001 ext 1118.