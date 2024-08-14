Sponsor

Bettye Yvonne Evans, 91, passed away on August 13, 2024.

Ms. Evans was born on January 31, 1933, in Magnolia, AR., to Sally and Walter Evans.

She was a Hardy Memorial Methodist Church member, loved working in her yard and tending to the neighborhood cat population, and enjoyed family get-togethers.

Bettye is preceded in death by her parents, one brother Robert Evans, one sister and brother-in-law Jean Fountain and Malcolm, and one nephew Jon Fountain.

Left to cherish her memory are her two nephews, Bryan Fountain and Chris Fountain; a great-nephew, Heathe Fountain; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. at Hardy Memorial Methodist Church.