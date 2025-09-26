Take Action This September: Help End Hunger in Texarkana

Sponsor

September is Hunger Action Month, a nationwide campaign dedicated to raising awareness and inspiring action to fight food insecurity. Right here in northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas, 1 in 5 individuals and 1 in 4 children face hunger daily—making this month a critical time to rally together.

Harvest Regional Food Bank invites you to be part of the solution. Whether you donate, volunteer, or spread the word, every action counts. Hunger Action Day on September 9th serves as a spotlight moment, but the need continues all month long.

How You Can Help:

🧡 Donate : Every dollar helps provide meals to families in need.

: Every dollar helps provide meals to families in need. 👐 Volunteer : Pack boxes, distribute food, or assist with local events.

: Pack boxes, distribute food, or assist with local events. 📣 Advocate : Share facts, stories, and resources to raise awareness.

: Share facts, stories, and resources to raise awareness. 🛒 Host a Food Drive : Engage your workplace, school, or church.

: Engage your workplace, school, or church. 👕 Wear Orange: Show your support and spark conversations.

“Taking a million actions won’t end hunger, but it’s a powerful sign that we are working together for change.”

Let’s make Texarkana a place where no one goes hungry. Visit https://harvestregionalfoodbank.org/ to learn more, get involved, and be the change.