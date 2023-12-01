Texarkana Holiday Weekend Event Guide

Sponsor

Live Weekend Music:

Friday Night:

Fat Jacks- Wasted Talent

1923 Banana Club- Split Decision

Whiskey River Country- Payton Howie

La Fogata- Lew & Richard The Sax Man

Saturday Night:

Fat Jacks- DJ Dustyn

Twisted Fork- Trivia

1923 Banana Club- Stevie Ray & The Deacon

Hopkins Icehouse- Moss Brothers

La Fogata- Chace Rains

Upcoming Events:

Perot Theater Upcoming Events & Ticket Information:

December 10th- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra POPS II: Christmas at the Perot

February 3rd, 2024- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra Masterworks III: Voices of Power

March 9th, 2024- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra Masterworks IV: Transfigured Night

April 6th, 2024- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra POPS III:Dark Side of The Moon: A Pink Floyd Tribute

Upcoming Holiday Events:

Hot Chocolate and Cookies with Santa, Friday, December 1st at Oakwood Homes of Texarkana! From 5PM-7:30PM.

Texarkana Arts & Historic District Upcoming Events

Food Truck Fridays

Your favorite Fridays are BACK! Enjoy your pick of a great lunch or dinner in downtown Texarkana from local food trucks. This year, Food Truck Fridays will have three lunch days and three date nights for the entire community to enjoy, with multiple food trucks at each event. We invite you to come out and enjoy local cuisine and maybe even find a tasty new favorite!

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Downtown Live

Hosted by Main Street Texarkana

6-9pm on the second Friday of every month. Our downtown galleries, Joseph Raymond Fine Art and The Gallery at 1894, along with several downtown boutiques and retail businesses, stay open later to meet you! Come and enjoy artists producing unique art live, meet the artists behind the masterpieces hanging in the galleries, enjoy live music and entertainment, do some shopping and stop at one of our downtown restaurants for dinner before or after. This event is family friendly and free to the public.