Third Man In Custody For March Shooting That Killed Texarkana Man, Wounded Boy, One At Large

TEXARKANA, Ark.–A third man has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting in Texarkana, Ark., in March that left one man dead and a 6-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg but a fourth suspect remains at large.

Christopher Leroy Tyler, 29, was booked into the Miller County jail on Thanksgiving on charges including murder in the March 19 death of 24-year-old Michael Clark, according to online records. Warrants were issued for Tyler, Daequan Williams, 19, Kolbe Hemphill, 23, and Tamarion McCoy, 19, in the days following the shooting that also wounded a 6-year-old boy.

Only McCoy remains at large. All of the men have been charged with murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Texarkana, Arkansas, police were in the area of Pinehurst and Grove Streets when the sound of gunshots were heard during a large community gathering, according to earlier reports from law enforcement.

Williams is scheduled for a jury trial in March before Circuit Judge Wren Autrey and is currently being held in the Miller County jail with bond set at $750,000. Hemphill is scheduled for a jury trial in February before Circuit Judge Brent Haltom.

Tyler is also being held with bond set at $750,000 as well as on a motion to revoke a felony probation he began serving in Miller County in 2021 for hindering apprehension.

All of the defendants face 10 to 40 years or life in prison if convicted of murder or discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding McCoy’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.