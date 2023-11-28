Sponsor

John W. “Bill” Wilson, age 86, of Texarkana, TX, passed away on November 26, 2023, at St. Michael’s CHRISTUS Hospital. Born on March 5, 1937, in Texarkana, Texas, Bill was a lifelong resident of the area. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, son, and grandchildren.

Bill served in the US Navy for four years, with the last two years as an exemplary senior corpsman of C Company, 1st Battalion of the Marines. After his military service, he worked at the Texarkana Gazette for 12 years and later pursued a career as a life insurance agent for 17 years. He then spent 10 years with TYE Distributing company, making valuable contributions throughout his professional journey.

Outside of work, Bill had a passion for the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer. He was a founding member of the Texarkana Bass Club, where he shared his love for fishing with fellow enthusiasts. Bill and his wife, Edna, enjoyed camping and traveling, having explored all 50 states together, creating cherished memories along the way.

Bill is survived by his devoted wife, Edna F. Wilson, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage, his son John Wilson, and wife Ashley, as well as six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Walter Wilson and Nora Wilson, his brother James “Jim” Wilson, and niece Lynn Wilson.

Graveside Services to honor Bill’s life will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rev. Matt Stevenson officiating. Burial is under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday at Texarkana Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. -12:00 P.M.

The family appreciates the support and condolences they have received during this difficult time.

