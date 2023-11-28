Mollie Walker

Sponsor

Mollie Irene Fry Walker, 99, of Texarkana, passed away on November 26, 2023. She was born August 26, 1924 to William and Bessie Kyle Pilkinton in Springtown, Texas.

She was a member of Faith Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by her parents, son Rickey Fry, son in law Mike Fisher, a number of grandchildren, a sister, two brothers, and two husbands.

Survivors include her children William “Bill” Fry (Wanda) of Rockwall, Texas; Sharon Fry Pitman (Billy Sr) of Redlick, Texas; Deborah Fry McEntire (Don) of Redlick, Texas; Donna Fry Fisher of Simms, Texas; Mark Fry (Karla) of Redlick, Texas; Carmen Fry Vance (Mark) of Galveston, Texas, and a large number of grandchildren, great- great grandchildren, and great- great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Reunion Plaza and Heritage Hospice for everything they did for Ms. Mollie.

Visitation will be held from 10-11 AM, Friday before the service.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Friday, December 1, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. James Lindsey and Bro. James Glover officiating.

Private burial will be held at Concord Cemetery, Omaha, Texas.

