Travis Turner Sentenced To Life For Murder Of Jennifer Garrett

NEW BOSTON, Texas–A Texarkana, Texas, man with a history of violence in and out of jail was sentenced to life in prison Monday for strangling a woman to death in her home.

A jury of six men and six women found Travis Alston Turner, 29, guilty of murder in the Aug. 12, 2021, killing of Jennifer Garrett late Friday afternoon. They returned Monday to hear additional witnesses and arguments concerning the punishment Turner should receive. The deliberated about 15 minutes before returning a maximum life sentence and assessing a maximum $10,000 fine.

Garrett, 29, had dated Turner off-and-on since high school and had given him a place to live after he assaulted his mother and was banned from her home near the end of July 2021, witnesses testified. Garrett generously provided Turner with shelter and food while he constantly degraded and demeaned her, in text messages shown at trial.

Turner’s relationships with family members, particularly his mother, had become violent after his father’s death in January 2021. Witnesses said Turner erroneously believed his father had left him the home where his mother lived on Lakeview in Texarkana, Texas, and that he should have received a greater inheritance than his siblings.

Turner allegedly shot and wounded a man in February 2021 in Texarkana, Arkansas, where charges of terroristic threatening and aggravated assault remain pending. In late July 2021, Turner was arrested by Texarkana, Texas, police after he allegedly physically removed his mother from her home after hitting her in the face and choking her, according to testimony.

A Dallas medical examiner testified Friday that the evidence of strangulation was evident all over Garrett’s face and in her eyes in the form of pinpoint hemorrhages caused when circulation is repeatedly disrupted. Scratch marks on Turner’s chest were photographed and shown to the jury as proof that Garrett attempted to fight him off during the brutal attack.

Turner was standing five feet from Garrett’s body when he turned away co-workers who came to her apartment on Summerhill Place in Texarkana, Texas, late on the morning of Aug. 12, 2021. Turner told them Garrett hadn’t come home the night before and when he left to pick up lunch, the friends made entry, discovered her body and called police.

District Judge John Tidwell ordered Turner removed briefly from the courtroom Monday morning for verbal outbursts during witness testimony. His behavior since his arrest on the day of Garrett’s murder has resulted in injuries to jail and transport officers and concern for the safety of staff and observers in court.

Security concerns were so high during the trial that Turner was shackled and his chains were bolted to the floor.

He is expected to be transferred as soon as possible to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice from the Bowie County jail.

First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp and Assistant District Attorney Lauren Richards represented the state. Turner was represented by Bart Craytor of the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office.

