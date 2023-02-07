The UA Hope-Texarkana Foundation to host Beads, Bags, Bangles, “Beatles & Bell Bottoms” Kids’ College Fundraiser

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Foundation will hold the 16th Annual Beads, Bags, and Bangles Kids’ College fundraiser on Thursday, March 9, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Hempstead Hall.

The theme of this year’s event is “Beatles & Bell Bottoms.” The fun-filled evening will feature food, drinks, prizes, and busting moves on the dance floor to live music from the world-class Tin Man Band of Dallas, Texas! Put on your hippest bell bottoms and join us for some grooving and shaking as we raise money to support Kids’ College.

As part of the fundraiser, the BBB Committee is selling tickets to win an Argo Xplorer XR 500 ATV valued at $7,000, donated by Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home and Ledwell. ATV tickets are $50 each, and only 100 are available.

Tickets are also available for a chance to win an Alexander’s Jewelers original 18k white gold eighteen-inch necklace with five 1/3ct diamonds valued at $2,250, donated by Alexander’s Jewelers. Tickets are $5 per ticket or $20 for five tickets.

Proceeds raised at the 16th Annual BBB event will be used for scholarships and supplies to benefit the 2023 Kids’ College, Camp Save-A-Life programs, and the UAHT Foundation. These programs are designed for students who will be in first through eighth grades.

Beads, Bags, Bangles, Beatles & Bell Bottoms event tickets and raffle tickets can be purchased at https://hempsteadhall.thundertix.com/.

For more information, contact Anna Powell, UAHT Executive Director of Institutional Advancement, at 870-722-8516 or anna.powell@uaht.edu.

