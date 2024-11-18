Sponsor

On the morning of Friday, November 8, 2024, the angel of silence came into the room of Francine Darden Benton, gently releasing the sweet spirit of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. Her passing, though deeply sorrowful, marks the end of a life filled with love, generosity, and a joyful spirit.

Francine was born on March 15, 1968, in Atlanta, Texas, to the late Cleo Darden and Emma Jean Williams Darden. From a young age, she embraced her faith and accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, a guiding force throughout her life. She was a proud member of the Arkansas High School class of 1986 and carried the values of compassion and service into everything she did.

Throughout her life, Francine touched many lives with her kindness and generosity. She dedicated herself to helping others, often providing care for those in need, cleaning, and baking for family, friends, and neighbors. Known affectionately as “Ms. Hop” and “Stella,” she became a beloved figure in her community, known for her famous popcorn balls and Rice Krispy treats, which brought joy to many.

Francine embraced life to the fullest. She had a passion for travel and was eagerly anticipating a cruise with her family, looking forward to making more memories. She lived each day with a unique expression of herself, with a strong and confident character that inspired those around her.

Francine was preceded in death by her parents, Cleo and Emma Jean Darden; her grandparents, Fred and Lillian Williams; and her brother, Donnell Carroll. While we mourn her loss, we find comfort in knowing that she is at peace and in the presence of her Creator.

Francine leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and cherished memories. Though her physical presence is no longer with us, her spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory:

Sons: John (Missy) Benton, Texarkana, AR, Micheal Bostic of Dallas, TX

Daughter: Candance Lafayette, Denton, TX

Brothers: Derrick (Sheryl) Darden, Texarkana, TX, Eric Darden (Beatrice)

Darden, Texarkana, AR

Jason Darden, Malvern, AR, Alfred Horton, Little Rock, AR

Andre (Bettye) Horton, Little Rock, AR

Sisters: Erica (Jose) Castillo, Ft. Worth, TX, Angel Darden, Texarkana, AR,

Dalvonie (Christopher), Little Rock, AR, Tiffany Darden, Little Rock, AR

Grandchildren: Jaydon & Jayvion Benton, Ty’Layja & Jay’Niya Bostic

Special Aunt: Herise Williams; Special Cousin: Merry Williams ;

Special Nephew: Jaylon Darden, Conway, AR and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation Friday, November 15, 2024 Jones Stuart Mortuary 3:00-5:00 PM. Funeral Service Saturday, November 16, 2024 10:00 AM St. James Baptist Church Pastor Larry D. Jordon, Eulogist.