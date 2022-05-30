Woman arrested in alleged stabbing attack

Advertisement

A Texarkana woman has been charged with aggravated assault for allegedly stabbing another woman with a hunting knife earlier this month.

Martriesha Dashell Greer, 30, allegedly used a hunting knife to cut a woman while at a motel in Texarkana, Texas, on May 6. According to a probable cause affidavit, the alleged stabbing victim went to the motel to find her wife who was reportedly there spending time with Greer.

After a verbal confrontation, the alleged victim left but returned when she realized that the woman spending time with Greer at the motel had the key to their apartment. Upon returning to the motel, a second verbal confrontation occurred and Greer allegedly “rushed” the alleged victim with a hunting knife described as five to seven inches long.

Advertisement

The knife allegedly caused a long cut in the alleged victim’s shirt and two cuts to her back.

Greer has been charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. She is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bond set at $75,000.

