Cunningham Receives Communicator Awards ‘Award of Excellence’

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana was recently nominated for two Communicator Awards (‘Immersive & Experiential’ and ‘Best Host’) in the Virtual/Remote Event category for the production of ‘Registration Night Live.’ Registration Night Live was a unique live event that occurred via the college’s official Facebook page. The Registration Night Live event merged pre-recorded videos with live on-campus videos. Jennifer Cunningham, Director of Student Relations, was selected as a Communicator Awards “Award of Excellence” recipient for ‘Best Host’ in her videos during the event.

The Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program recognizing excellence in communication across a spectrum of industries, championing effective and meaningful work. Founded nearly three decades ago, The Communicator Awards receives almost 5,000 entries from companies, agencies, studios, and shops of all sizes, making it one of the largest awards globally. The Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts hosts The Communicator Awards every year to honor excellence in strategic, effective, and meaningful communication across digital, video, podcasts, marketing, mobile, print, and more.

All Communicator Award entries are judged to evaluate distinction in creative work. In determining Excellence and Distinction Winners, entries are judged based on a standard of excellence in marketing and communications. Entries are scored on a 100-point scale by the judges. Generally, Excellence Winners receive a score of 90 or above, and Distinction Winners receive a score of 70 to 89.

The UAHT Registration Night Live Event can be viewed here: https://www.communicatorawards.com/winners/winners-gallery/.

Please join UAHT in congratulating Jennifer Cunningham on her accomplishment and dedication to the college.

