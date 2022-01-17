Woman pleads guilty in assault of Zapata’s hostess

A woman who took a cell phone from and punched a hostess at Zapata’s Mexican Grill and Cantina in August pleaded guilty to battery, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct Friday in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Shana Renee Holt, 45, was assessed fines totaling more than $1,000 and must complete a Life Skills class. District Judge Tommy Potter ordered a fine of $605 for battery, $245 for disorderly conduct and $335 for criminal mischief. Holt was represented by John Pickett of Texarkana. Eric Marks prosecuted the case for the City of Texarkana, Arkansas.

Holt was with a large group of people waiting for a table at the restaurant the evening of Aug. 21. One of Holt’s companions became irate after waiting for approximately 20 minutes and became verbally confrontational at the hostess stand. The victim was attempting to record the verbal confrontation with her cell phone when Holt approached her from behind.

Advertisement

Holt grabbed the victim’s phone and punched her in the face. The phone was returned to the victim after the incident.

A video of the incident was posted to social media and viewed by Texarkana, Arkansas, police, who charged Holt with misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

Holt must complete a Life Skills class through Arkansas probation.

