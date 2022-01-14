Jerry Lee Upchurch, age 81, of Atlanta, Texas, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, January 13, 2022 in a local hospital. He was born July 5, 1940 in Cass County, Texas to Earnest and Verna Upchurch. Jerry was a salesman for Lawson McKelvey, and later, Newkirks. He enjoyed visiting with his friends and customers and loved to ride the back roads and listen to classic country music.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Doris Faye Upchurch.

He is survived by one son, Jeffery Upchurch and wife Millette of Forney, Texas; daughter, Kay Yount and husband Chris of Atlanta, Texas; brother, Johnny Upchurch of Cocoa Beach, Florida; sister, Martha Ann Seagroves and husband Alford of Linden, Texas; three grandchildren, Coty Yount and wife Melissa, Casey Yount and fiancé Katie Cowgill, Blake Upchurch and soon to be more than girlfriend, Erica Ly; three great grandchildren, Sailor Yount, Christopher Yount, Cason Yount; and a number of other family and friends.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Hanner Funeral Service.

A come and go visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Monday, January 17, 2022, in the Hanner Funeral Service Chapel.

Guest registry is available at www.hannerfuneralservice.com.

