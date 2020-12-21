15-year-old Hooks student arrested for allegedly fabricating hit-list

Advertisement

On Thursday December 3, 2020 the Hooks High School was placed on lockout for precautionary measures following a suspicious persons incident reported to the Hooks Police Department.

The incident was occurring off-campus and unrelated to the school. A short time later rumors began to spread among the school student body that the lockout had been the result of a student having a hit list and was threatening to shoot up the school.

School administration and the school resource officer conducted an investigation and it was determined the allegations are only rumors in the new actual threat or hit list existed.

The school student body continued to spread additional rumors and on Thursday, December 10, 2020 it was reported that a parent had posted to social media a list with several students names. This posting caused mass hysteria among students and parents of Hooks High School as well as the Hooks community and surrounding area. This resulted in several students not attending school the following day Friday, December 11, 2020.

Hooks high school administration and the Hooks Police Department began investigating the origin of the suspected hit list posted to social media. That investigation determined that the posted list have been fabricated by a 15-year-old student and provided to their parents in hopes of not having to attend school.

On Monday, December 21, 2020 the 15-year-old juvenile was arrested and booked into the Bowie County juvenile justice center on charges of felony false alarm or report involving a public primary or secondary school.

