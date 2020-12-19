Advertisement

Jerry Carter Bullington, age 85, of Hooks, Texas, died Friday, December 18, 2020 in a local hospice facility.

Mr. Bullington was born February 8, 1935 in Stephenville, Texas. He was retired from Red River Army Depot and was a member of the First Baptist Church, Hooks, Texas.

He is survived by his wife Stella “Max” Bullington of Hooks, Texas; one son, Keith Bullington of Hooks, Texas; one sister and brother-in-law, Joy and Norman Williams of Longview, Texas; one sister-in-law, Judi Bullington of San Antonio, Texas and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Roy Ford officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the American Cancer Society or to a church of choice.

