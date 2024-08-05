19-Count Federal Indictment Accuses 3 Men Of Conspiracy To Sell Meth

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A 19-count federal indictment recently unsealed in a Texarkana federal court charges three men with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and other crimes in the Texarkana area.

Jarmaine Lajuane Hunt, Lee Henry Houff and Marcus Washington are charged in a May 15 indictment unsealed last week with conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute meth beginning around July 2019.

Counts two through 18 list charges of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine and aiding and abetting. Hunt alone is named in counts two through ten and counts 14 and 15.

Hunt and Houff are named in count 11. Washington alone is named in count 16 and Washington and Houff are named in count 17, while count 18 only charges Houff.

The indictment’s final count accuses Hunt of carrying a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking activity in 2021, specifically a 9 mm Smith & Wesson pistol.

The men face a wide range of punishment if convicted as possible sentences vary depending on the amount of drugs, according to the indictment. The possible sentences range from five years to life.

If convicted of the weapons offense, Hunt faces five years to life in federal prison and any sentence imposed must be served consecutively to any term he receives for an underlying drug crime, the indictment said.

All of the men are currently being held in federal custody. The cases are pending in the Texarkana Division of the Eastern District of Texas before U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III and U.S. Magistrate Judge James Boone Baxter.