Sponsor

Rachel Lee Hasting Story, age 85, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on July 31, 2024, at Bently Rehab and Nursing Center.

Rachel was born September 12, 1938, in Scottsboro, Alabama, to the late Marvin Hasting and Amanda Jane Dulaney Hasting. She retired from Piggly Wiggly Grocery Store and was a member of Faith Baptist Church and the Homebound ministry. Rachel enjoyed visiting, sharing, bringing them goodies, and putting a smile on their faces. She was a beautiful, gracious, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her two babies, Michelle Lynn at six weeks and Darrell William stillbirth, one brother, Richard Mills, and sister, Helen Tucker.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-eight years, William “Bill” Story of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son, Rodney Story of Seattle, Washington; two stepdaughters, Stacy Smith (Bob) of Yukon, Oklahoma, Kim Santacruz of Little Rock, Arkansas; one grandson, Leo Story; one granddaughter, Ardrinne Story; one brother, Kenneth Hastings of Memphis, Tennessee; one sister, Barbara Hastings of Bend, Oregon; two step-grandchildren, Stacy and Mike Santacruz of Little Rock, Arkansas and a number of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family request a gift of Bibles to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 3395 Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.