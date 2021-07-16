1st Degree Murder Suspect Surrenders to Police

Advertisement

Tandraniqua S. Burris, age 28 of Texarkana, Texas turned herself into the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department 10 a.m. Friday morning.

According to police, Ms. Burris did not give any statement at this time.

She will be booked into the Miller County Jail on the following charges: Murder 1st Degree, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons.

On July 10, 2021, at approximately 11:20pm police were notified of a shooting incident in the 300 block of E 49th Street. When officers arrived, they located two victims with gunshot wounds, one of which appeared serious and officers on scene rendered CPR while awaiting ambulance service.

According to witnesses and investigators, the shooting appears to be the result of a confrontation in the roadway between a motorist and 33-year-old Aaron Brown, who was headed into Whiskey River Bar with the second victim and two other friends.

During this physical confrontation Brown was shot multiple times and was later pronounced deceased at St. Michaels Hospital.

According to police the case is still under investigation.