Bail At $100K For Woman Accused Of Assaulting Ex With Cinder Block

TEXARKANA, Texas–A New Boston woman accused of using a cinder block to strike her ex-boyfriend on the head and face is being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $100,000.

Tiffany Meshaye Culpepper, 43, was arrested Saturday by police in Texarkana for the assault that allegedly occurred Jan. 13 at a house in the 700 block of County Road 3102 in nearby New Boston, Texas, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday.

Culpepper’s former boyfriend reported that he had gone to Culpepper’s home to pick up some items he had left there and that the two began arguing. The man reported that he was walking to his car when Culpepper “ran up behind him” and struck him on the top of his head with a piece of a cinder block. Culpepper allegedly struck the man several more times in the face and head.

The man was treated for a bleeding injury to his head at a local hospital. He reportedly told investigators that he and Culpepper had broken up about eight months before he went to retrieve some belongings.

Culpepper has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. If convicted, she faces two to 20 years in prison.

The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell. An attorney of record was not listed for Culpepper as of Wednesday afternoon.