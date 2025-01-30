Sponsor

Shannon Lee Johnston, age 54, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

Shannon was born March 11, 1970, in Texarkana, Texas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. He was a graduate of Fouke High School, a retired pipeliner, and a proud member of Pipeliners Local Union 798 for thirty-five years. Shannon was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to fish, cook, ride motorcycles and make memories with his grandchildren. He was loved by all his nieces, nephews and a host of friends and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dianne Johnston, and his brother, Landon Johnston.

He is survived by his wife of thirty-five years, Diane Shipp Johnston of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law, Austin and Ali Johnston of Omaha, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Jade and Michael Willard of Genoa, Arkansas; his father, Wayne Johnston of Fouke, Arkansas; one sister and brother-in-law, Melanie and Timothy Baird of Fouke, Arkansas; his four grandchildren, Kadence Willard, Michaela Willard , Maddex Willard and Jensen Johnston; one niece Payton Benson and husband, Kade, two nephews, Riley Baird and Tyler Johnston; his two great nieces, Maybree and Indee Benson and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 A.M. Friday, January 31, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev.. Matthew Kelley and the Honorable Judge Tommy Potter officiating. Burial will be in Holly Springs Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P. M.