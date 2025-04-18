A&M-Texarkana Announces Partnership Between University Athletic Department and Allied Milk Producers

Sponsor

Texas A&M University held a press conference on April 17, 2025, to announce a new partnership between Allied Milk Producers and the university’s athletic department. The event, held in the Lois & Cary Patterson Student Center, formally kicked off the partnership which makes chocolate milk the official recovery drink of A&M-Texarkana athletics.

Under the new partnership agreement, the university’s athletic department will promote the value of chocolate milk as a post-workout recovery drink at athletic events through a sponsorship from Allied Milk Producers to the athletic department. Allied Milk Producers Cooperative, based in Johnstown, PA, is a farmer-funded dairy promotion organization seeking to inform people of all ages about the value and need to enhance their nutritional health through daily consumption of natural dairy products.

“We are extremely grateful for this partnership with Allied Milk Producers,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander.” There is plenty of scientific data that points to chocolate milk being an excellent recovery drink following workouts, training sessions, and athletic competitions. This new partnership will benefit our student athletes every day and is just one of the many ways we are working hard to provide championship athletics at TAMUT as we transition from the NAIA into NCAA Division II.”

“On behalf of Allied Milk Producers, we are excited to partner with Texas A&M University and its student athletes to promote chocolate milk as a recovery drink,” said Kelly Tidwell, who represents Allied Milk Producers. “Elite athletes have been using chocolate milk as a recovery product for years. It is known that after an extensive workout chocolate milk helps restore muscles to their peak potential and helps replenish the body with lost fluids and critical nutrients lost in the workout. For chocolate milk to become the official recovery drink product at A&M-Texarkana is exciting and we look forward to many years of collaboration.”



About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research and service.

