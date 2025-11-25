TASD Discusses New “Razorback Rise Calendar” Aimed at Reducing Learning Loss, Improving Well-Being

Sponsor

The Texas Arkansas School District is opening the conversation on a major shift to its academic calendar—one that district leaders say could boost student performance, reduce burnout, and better support families throughout the year.

In a message to the Razorback community, Superintendent Dr. Lloyd Jackson outlined the proposed “Razorback Rise Calendar,” a redesigned school-year structure that keeps the same number of instructional days for students and staff but redistributes breaks more evenly.

According to the district, research and classroom experience point to a clear challenge: long gaps in learning—especially the traditional lengthy summer break—cause students to lose academic ground. That decline forces teachers to spend weeks reteaching material rather than advancing new learning.

The proposed calendar shortens the long summer stretch and instead places week-long breaks every four to five weeks. Jackson says this structure gives students “timely pauses and opportunities for support exactly when they need it, not months later.”

Beyond academics, the proposal highlights the human side of education. Staff members, who Jackson says “work incredibly hard,” often face burnout from the long grind of a traditional school year. More frequent breaks, according to the district, would allow teachers and support personnel to recharge, reset, and return at their best.

Students would benefit as well. District leadership noted that behavior challenges, motivation dips, and rising stress levels typically occur when the school year feels never-ending. Regularly scheduled breaks are aimed at helping students regroup and return more focused.

Jackson emphasized that they are not overlooking concerns from families, including child-care needs, sports schedules, and disruptions to longstanding routines. “We understand there are challenges,” he stated. “We aren’t ignoring these concerns.”

To help ease potential impacts, the district is exploring:

Volunteer intervention work weeks

ACT prep and targeted academic support

Community partnerships to assist with child care or family support during off weeks

The district stressed that this stage is a comment phase, inviting parents, students, staff, and community members to share feedback before any decisions are made.

“We believe our kids deserve a calendar that supports real-time learning, not catch-up learning—a calendar that values the well-being of our staff, and ultimately, a calendar that raises the bar for academic excellence in the Texas Arkansas School District,” the message concluded.

Public input opportunities and presentation materials are expected to be shared soon as the district continues evaluating the Razorback Rise Calendar proposal.