Accused child molester arrested near Mexican border back in Bowie County

A man arrested trying to slip across the border in October is now in Bowie County custody on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Porfirio Ruiz Jr., 21, is related to the girl and was living in her family’s home Texarkana, Texas, when he allegedly abused her sexually multiple times over a six-month period beginning in April 2020.

The girl provided graphic details of the abuse and told investigators.

Texarkana, Texas, Police Department notified authorities at the border that Ruiz might try to leave the U.S. He was arrested by border patrol in Brownsville, Texas, on Oct. 22, according to TTPD.

If convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child, Ruiz faces 25 to 99 years or life in prison. He is scheduled to appear in court in Bowie County this month.

