Accused Drunk Driver Had Four Kids In Back, Crashed Through Gate

LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark.–A man who was the subject of reckless driving calls from two counties reportedly crashed through a locked gate with four kids in pajamas in the backseat.

David Craig Parson, 30, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated, fourth offense, and with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor on Dec. 21 following an arrest by Arkansas State Police.

Troopers were told that dispatchers in both Little River and Sevier Counties had received multiple calls that evening about a reckless driver careening down Highway 71, according to a probable cause affidavit. A game and fish officer reported that he had nearly been struck head-on by the same red passenger car near Wilton Landing.

Troopers observed Parson crash through a locked gate before coming to a stop. As they approached the car, the sounds of children screaming from within led one trooper to use a baton to breach the driver’s side window while others removed four youngsters from the back.

The children were reportedly not dressed for the weather, with all of them in their pajamas and only one of them wearing shoes. A portable breathalyzer allegedly showed Parson’s blood alcohol level was at .279, well above the legal limit of .08.

Parson faces two to six years in prison and a fine up to $5,000 if convicted of felony driving while intoxicated. Each of the four counts of child endangerment is punishable by up to six years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

Parson is currently being held in the Little River County jail with bail set at $10,000.

