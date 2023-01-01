Advertisement

Kenneth Randall, “Randy” Pace, age 64, of Genoa, Arkansas, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022 surrounded by his family and friends.

Randy was born, on August 19, 1958, in Wichita Falls, Texas, and lived in Genoa with his wife, Janie, whom he was married to for 37 years. He was employed with Best Fence Company for over forty-three years. Randy was known as the “Fence Man,” but to his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, he was known as Pawpa. Randy never met a stranger and was a man who was always willing to help anyone in their time of need. He was a great outdoorsman who loved nature. You could always find him in the woods, rabbit, deer, or squirrel hunting, or fishing with friends and family. On any given day, you could find him somewhere on his 80 acres, but most likely in his barn. The biggest achievement in his life was his family. He always had a kind word to say to you, even if he did not like you. He was preceded in death by his father, Burl Pace, and his grandparents, E. R. “Buck” and Lena Post and Evelyn Pace.

He is survived by his wife, Janie Pace; his son Robert Benson, his daughter and son-in-law; Cerinia and Tommy Smith, all from Texarkana; his mother and Dad, Skip and Stairley Tackett of Conway; his sisters, Kimberly Romano of Pueblo, Colorado; and Kristi Pace and her husband, Leigh Weider of Conway; and his hunting and fishing buddy, Willy Little; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, many nieces nephews and a host of great friends.

The family will receive friends at Rock Springs Cemetery from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M., followed by a Graveside service, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Rock Springs Cemetery.

