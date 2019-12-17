Aggravated Robbery Warrants Issued for 18-year-old Robbery Suspect

Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas Police have identified a suspect in the overnight armed robbery of two convenience stores.

Two aggravated robbery warrants have been issued for 18-year-old Jaylan Hayes.

If anyone knows where he can be found, please call TTPD at 903-798-3116 or 911.

Officers were dispatched to the first robbery at the EZ Mart in the 2800 block of Richmond Road at 12:41 this morning. The clerk told officers that a man armed with a handgun entered the store and demanded money from the cash register. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the man fled from the store and was last seen running along the east side of the building.

About fifteen minutes later, the same guy entered the Exxon, located in the 4000 block of South Lake Drive. Again armed with a handgun, he ordered several customers inside the store to lie on the ground and made the clerk hand over the money from the cash register. This time, he was last seen leaving the area on foot headed north on South Bishop Road.

