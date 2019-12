Advertisement

During the recent Texas Music Educators Association Pre-Area Choir Auditions on December 3, 2019, in Mt. Pleasant, TX, five Texas High School Choir students were selected to advance to Area Choir Auditions on January 11, 2020.

They are: Jeremy Creek (2nd Chair, Bass 2); Madison Frost (2nd Chair, Alto 2); Traviona Collins (3rd Chair, Soprano 2); Madelyn Snow (4th Chair, Alto 1); Wisdom Alonge (5th Chair, Alto 2).