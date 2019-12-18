U of A Hope-Texarkana to Offer Scholarships for Night Basic Diesel Shop Course

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) will offer a Basic Diesel Shop course on Monday and Wednesday nights from 6:00 p.m. to 9:20 p.m. beginning January 8. Students who enroll in the night Basic Diesel shop course can receive up to a $500 scholarship.

Basic Diesel Shop is a lecture-demonstration course in shop safety and management. The course emphasizes how to use and read service manuals and software, proper use of shop tools, measuring devices, order parts, perform jobs in the shop, have a good rapport with customers, and search for a job. The four-credit hour course is the first step to students receiving a Certificate of Proficiency or Technical Certificate in Diesel Technology and will be taught on the Hope campus.

UAHT offers a variety of options in Diesel Technology including:

 Certificate of Proficiency in Chassis Systems

 Certificate of Proficiency in Brakes and Power Train Systems

 Certificate of Proficiency in Engine Systems

 Certificate of Proficiency in Electrical Systems

 Technical Certificate – Basic

 Technical Certificate – Advanced

Advertisement

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average wage for diesel service technicians and mechanics in 2018 was $22.76 per hour. The employment of diesel service technicians and mechanics is projected to grow by 5% through 2028.

Registration for the course is open now, and classes begin on Wednesday, January 8. For more information or to enroll, call 870-722-8228.