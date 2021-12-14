Argument Leads to Criminal Charges and Arrest

Advertisement

Late in the evening, around 8:30 pm on Friday, December 10, 2021, two men were involved in an argument in the 300 block of East Broad Street Texarkana, Arkansas.

Jarod McDonald, 41 years old, Texarkana, Texas, was involved in a dispute with another individual over some property. Mr. McDonald made his way into the driver’s seat of the vehicle that belonged to the other person involved and began to drive off. The other individual held onto the door several feet before falling away from the moving car. Mr. McDonald continued driving and crashed into several parked cars and also caused damage to some fencing and Christmas trees on the Crossties property.

Officers arrived at the scene, and upon further investigation, Mr. McDonald was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Theft of Property, and Aggravated Assault. Mr. McDonald was transported to the Miller County Jail without any further incident.

The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.

