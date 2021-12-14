Advertisement

Jerry Leroy Alton, age 62, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Sunday, December 12, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Alton was born August 7, 1959, in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of Fouke.

Jerry was retired from Richardson Waste Company and a member of Calvary Holiness Church. He was a kind and giving man who always placed his family’s needs above anything else. He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Alton.

He is survived by his three daughters, Alice Harper of Fouke, Arkansas; Jerrie Alton of Fouke, Arkansas, and Monica Mitchell of Fouke, Arkansas; two sons Joe Nooner and Tye Alton both of Fouke, Arkansas; two brothers, Bobbie Gene Alton of Genoa, Arkansas; and Thomas Alton of Texarkana, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Bullet Sipler Sr., Chelsea Taylor, Kira Morton, Kayla Mitchell, Danielle Mitchell and Diamond Sipler; twelve great grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside services will be 1:00 P. M. Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Independence Cemetery with Rev. Mike Brewer officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

