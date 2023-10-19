Arkansas Prisoner Accused Of Dousing CO With Urine, Shouting Slurs, In Miller County

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Arkansas–An inmate being held at the Arkansas Department of Corrections community corrections center in Texarkana has been charged with assault in Miller County.

When a lieutenant arrived in the intake area of the community corrections center at 506 Walnut Street in Texarkana, Arkansas, he observed inmate Jason Koerth, 44, beating on the walls and windows of his cell and shouting a racial slur, “dirty n–r” at a correctional officer who had a liquid that smelled like urine on his arms and legs, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Koerth was allegedly holding a styrofoam cup which he had used to soak the officer.

Because the incident occurred on prison property, the Arkansas State Police investigated the case. Koerth has been charged with aggravated assault in Miller County Circuit Court.

Court records show Koerth was sentenced to prison time last year in Pope County for multiple counts of failing to appear in court on felony charges, burglary and theft.