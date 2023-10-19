Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc. Treat Local Law Enforcement Officers to Appreciation Lunch

Sponsor

Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc. treated local law enforcement officers to an appreciation lunch Wednesday at Bi-State Justice Building. The lunch was provided in conjunction with Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

DVP is very appreciative of the work done by local police departments to help protect victims of family violence and hold abusers accountable.

“With the prevalence of domestic violence cases in our area, it is especially important for our staff and law enforcement to have a good working relationship. We appreciate their dedication to making our community safer for families,” said James Roberts, DVP executive director.

For more information about the services offered by DVP, call 903-794-4000. Anyone who needs help leaving a violent situation can call DVP’s 24-hour crisis line at 903-793-4357.

