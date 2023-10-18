Texarkana-Area Drug Dealer Sentenced to Ten Years in Federal Prison

Sponsor

A Texas man was sentenced yesterday to 120 months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Texarkana, Arkansas. The Honorable Judge Susan O. Hickey, Chief United States District Judge, presided over the case. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court documents, Antonio Griffin, 40, of Wake Village, Texas, pleaded guilty in February 2023 to selling almost four ounces of pure methamphetamine to a confidential informant operating under the supervision of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bi-State Narcotics Task Force, in Texarkana, Arkansas.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes, of the Western District of Arkansas, made the announcement.

The Bi-State Narcotics Task Force, the Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department, and the FBI investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Graham Jones prosecuted the case for the United States.