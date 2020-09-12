ARKANSAS STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING AFTER BODY FOUND IN LEWISVILLE HOME

Advertisement

Authorities within the Lewisville (Lafayette County) Police Department have requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate an apparent homicide following the discovery of a woman’s body inside a home at 915 West 3rd Street.

The body has been identified as that of Kira Bradley, 45, of Lewisville. Local police officers found the body inside a bedroom of the residence shortly before noon yesterday (Friday, September 11th) and contacted state police a short time later.

Two suspects, an El Dorado man and a Lewisville woman, have been taken into custody by Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police.

Bradley’s body will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the cause and manner of death will be determined following an autopsy.

Agents are preparing an investigative file to be turned-over to the Lafayette County prosecuting attorney who will determine whether criminal charges will be filed against the suspects.

