Opportunities, Inc. Invitational Golf Tournament September 14th

The 31st annual Opportunities, Inc. Invitational Golf Tournament will be held on Monday, September 14 at Texarkana Country Club.

This year’s guest speaker is Dajha Smith. Dajha is currently a sophomore at Texas A&M University-Texarkana where she double major’s in child psychology and business administration. Dajha attended our day therapy children’s program when she was little, and her journey has inspired her to be a psychologist for handicapped kids. She also dreams of opening a boys and girls club. In her spare time, she reads and writes stories. She is also active on TAMUT’s Campus Activities Board and the university’s PATH program.

The tournament is sponsored by nearly 40 local businesses and partners, led by Platinum Sponsor, Eagle Dental Center. The hole-in-one contest is sponsored by Alexander’s Jewelers.

To date, the Opportunities, Inc. Invitational Golf Tournament has raised over $2.5 million for

children and adults with developmental disabilities.

