HealthCARE Express Now has Flu Shots Available

Flu season is almost upon us. The best way to avoid the flu, and its possible complications, is to get the annual flu vaccine! The strain of flu that is prevalent each year can vary, and the body’s immunities deteriorate over time, so it is important to get the shot yearly.

Along with the problematic COVID-19 still running amok, this year’s flu season can prove to be potentially dangerous, especially for those with weakened immune systems. The flu and COVID-19 also share many symptoms, including, but not limited to:

Symptoms

-Fever

-Chills

-Cough

-Sore throat

-Runny nose

-Muscle and body aches

-Headache

-Fatigue

-Possible nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

The flu shot will not give you the flu, though some people can have minor reactions to it. Yearly flu shots cover the four most prevalent strains of the flu that are going around, so you can still potentially get the flu even if you get the shot. The flu shot, though, will help lessen the symptoms of the virus, making it easier to recover from. Young children, the elderly, and people with chronic conditions should get the flu shot as the flu can be potentially dangerous for them.

Don’t let the flu keep you from living your life. Come get your flu shot at HealthCARE Express today! Their shots are preservative, latex, antibiotics, and chicken egg-free. A flu shot is only $35 for cash-pay patients and is free with Medicare and most insurance.

