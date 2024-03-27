Arkansas State Police Investigating Texarkana, Texas Officer Involved Shooting

Sponsor

Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in Texarkana, Ark. that happened Tuesday afternoon.

According to Texarkana, Texas Police spokesperson Shawn Vaughn, the officer that shot was a Texarkana, Texas Police Officer. Two officers have been placed on leave while the investigation is ongoing. Pending the outcome of the ASP investigation there will also be an internal TTPD admin review.

At 1:02 p.m. TAPD officers responded to a shooting in the area of Oats and 19th St. Multiple agencies were attempting to serve a federal felony arrest warrant on an individual. During the arrest, an officer involved shooting occurred. No officers were injured. TAPD officers were not involved in the shooting.

Arkansas State Police arrived on the scene to take over the investigation. The current status of the suspect is not known at this time.

