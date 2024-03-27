Sponsor

Vater Pearl Stephenson, age 93, of Mineola, Texas, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2024, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 1, 1930, to William Roy Jordan and Mary Hamilton Jordan in Minton, Texas.

Mrs. Stephenson spent her working days as a housewife taking care of her family. In her free time, she enjoyed growing a garden, reading, fishing, and church. She was a member of Mineola Church of Christ. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother aunt and friend to many.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Ted Stephenson; parents William and Mary Jordan; siblings Wilma Jordan and Troy Jordan; and grandson Lucas Stephenson.

She is survived by five children Doug Stephenson and wife Mary of Texarkana, Texas, David Stephenson and wife Josie of Maud, Texas, Penny McGregor of Olive Branch, Mississippi, Eddie Stephenson and wife Michelle of Texarkana, Arkansas, Pam Rabalais and husband Todd of Mineola, Texas; and nephew Chris Jordan of Redwater, Texas; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchild and a number of family and friends.

The family will hold a graveside service on Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 1:00 PM at Center Ridge Cemetery in Maud, Texas with Minister Todd Rabalais and Minister John Villarreal officiating the service.