Texarkana, Ark. Police have made an arrest for the February 12th murder of Pedro M. Triana.

According to TAPD Public Information Officer Kristen Schultz, DaCorey Moss was arrested for the murder around 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Smith Keys Apartment.

Triana was shot and killed in his house in the 800 block of Ash Street on February 12.